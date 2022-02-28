Extreme rain floods Australian towns, strands residents

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday, submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops, with authorities warning of life-threatening flash floods.
Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday, submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops, with authorities warning of life-threatening flash floods.
Sydney (AFP) Feb 27, 2022
Flooding on Australia's east coast claimed another life overnight, bringing the death toll..