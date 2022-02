The Crystal Gems - Happily Ever After (Remix feat. Z. Callison, D. Magno-Hall, Estelle & M. Dietz)

"Happily Ever After" is a song featured in Steven Universe: The Movie composed by Rebecca Sugar and Jeff Liu.

It is performed by Steven (Zach Callison), Pearl ( @Deedee Magno Hall ), Garnet ( @Estelle ), and Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) as they reminisce on their origins and how they've come to appreciate their improvements and excitement with the current period of peace.