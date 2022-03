Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron speaks at Spaghetti Dinner, Is Largely Ignored

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Friday February 25, 2022 a group of republicans and independents from all around Rutherford County gathered at the LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building (at City Hall) for a spaghetti dinner.

For those of you who don't know, spaghetti dinners are typically held before Primary Elections as a way for voters to meet candidates prior to voting in May, it's also the first real opportunity for candidates to make an impression with the voters.