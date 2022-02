Govt: FIFA should ban Russia, Putin can't have it both ways

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace pushes FIFA to ban Russia from competing in international football, saying Putin "cannot have it both ways"; after invading a "sovereign country" he cannot expect to come to an international football match "as if he's done nothing wrong".

He believes FIFA should "reflect on itself" and failure to ban the Russia would damage their "brand".

Report by Edwardst.

