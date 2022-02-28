Defence Secretary labels Putin nuclear talk a 'distraction'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace highlights that Putin said he had put his nuclear force on "special combat duty" rather than on "high alert" and the government's assessment is that he was issuing a reminder of Russia's nuclear deterrent as well as trying to create a "distraction" from what's going on in Ukraine.

He adds that Putin is "well aware" of the UK and NATO's nuclear capabilities and the government is making sure that no one "unnecessarily escalates this issue".

Report by Edwardst.

