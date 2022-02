Australian Shepherd helps his owner after a hard day at work

Morty the 4-year-old Australian Shepherd is super excited after his owner gets home from work and helps him out by turning on the light, closing the door, taking his socks off one by one and putting them into the laundry basket.

Then it gets super crazy!

He gets his owner a bag with a burger in it, fetches him a beer, gets the burger package and puts it into the bin.

After all of that, Morty comes to his owner to get cuddled.

He is just the best dog in the world!