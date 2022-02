Labour: Chelsea owner must condemn Russian invasion

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell calls on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to take a "clear stand" against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She says that he lives a life of a "free Westerner" and should be condemning the incursion "in the strongest possible terms" as well as using "his influence in Russia" to bring an end to this conflict.

Report by Edwardst.

