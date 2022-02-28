Selena Gomez's grand SAG Awards look

Selena Gomez dazzled in diamonds and emeralds as she walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).
Selena Gomez dazzled in diamonds and emeralds as she walked the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.02.22).
Oops! singer-actor Selena Gomez, on Monday, took a tumble while walking the red carpet at SAG Awards 2022.
Selena Gomez‘s fans noticed that she was barefoot on stage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (February 27) at the..