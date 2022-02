People transporting food and supplies in the Kharkiv metro

Inside the Kharkiv (Ukraine) metro, people are sheltering from the attacks of the Russian forces.

The metro tunnels are used to transport and distribute food and supplies.

Filmed by xenia on 27 February 2022, who explains her experiences in a lengthy interview: https://roberturbaschek.substack.com/p/russian-invasion-of-ukraine-part