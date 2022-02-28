Ukraine Updates and Biden is Shocked that You Are Not Happier! The Morning Rumble with Tony Katz

The Russian military is meeting serious resistance from Ukrainians, and they weren't expecting it.
Does this mean President Putin might do something even more drastic to turn things to his favor?
