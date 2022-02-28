Sturgeon says UK position on Ukraine refugees isn't enough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calls on the UK government to go further in its support for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion, saying it goes "nowhere near far enough".

She says Boris Johnson should "do the right thing" and follow the example set by countries like Ireland where effectively anyone from Ukraine seeking refuge should be allowed entry, with the paperwork sorted later.

Report by Edwardst.

