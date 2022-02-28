One suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed Angel Berumen to appear in court
One of the four people arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen back in January is due in court Monday.

Anahy Rodelas was arrested on suspicion of helping the driver, Juan Ortega, hide evidence of the crash.