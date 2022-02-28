One suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed Angel Berumen to appear in court

One of the four people arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen back in January is due in court Monday.
Anahy Rodelas was arrested on suspicion of helping the driver, Juan Ortega, hide evidence of the crash.
Angel Berumen, who was hit and killed by a truck on Niles Street back in January, would have turned 17-years-old on Wednesday.