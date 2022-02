Live From America 2.28.22 @11am THE REAL TRUTH! NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH!!

President Trump OWNED CPAC and let us all know the plan - Best quotes from his speech - Is there truth behind the fact checkers labeling posts "FALSE" about bioweapons labs in Ukraine?

- Reports from locals about sicknesses and diseases coming from U.S owned labs - Our elected officials have used politically charged military tactics against WE THE PEOPLE - Covid is over as Dems drop all restrictions - Precinct Strategy - Mike Lindell crushed FAKE news reporter at CPAC