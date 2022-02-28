'Coda' sweeps Screen Actors Guild awards

Some historic wins happened during the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards.
The movie "Coda" taking to some top honors with the first ever deaf actor to win a SAG award.
Watch VideoIn an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors..
Troy Kotsur is making history. The 53-year-old actor won in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for..