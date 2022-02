Prophecies Uncovered Ep. 6: The Israel Enigma - pt 2: The Trumpet Sounds

In this final episode of the Israel Enigma, we reach the next Jubilee following 1967 to complete the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city in our present age.

Shocking revelations are made while we uncover the mystery in our present time.

The significance of this return would centre around Cyrus, king of Persia, and the prophetic period of 70 years