The Reason Russia Invaded Ukraine Finally Revealed

Was I wrong about the Ghost of Kyiv?
Toto Tonight 2/28/22 - "Russia, Nato, Ukraine & Donald Trump"
Rumble
Professor Toto has an interesting REASON to share with all Patriots as to how the "Removal of Donald Trump" from..
Was I wrong about the Ghost of Kyiv?
Professor Toto has an interesting REASON to share with all Patriots as to how the "Removal of Donald Trump" from..
This video discusses the question of whether or not there are Biological weapons labs in Ukraine and whether or not that may be a..