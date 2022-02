Sunak rubbishes Kremlin claim Truss incited nuclear threat

Chancellor Rishi Sunak calls Russian claims that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss incited their nuclear threat "rubbish", saying she has "galvanised" support for sanctions against the Putin regime.

He explains the economic action taken against Russia is "already" having an impact with their currency down by a third and their stock market experiencing its biggest fall on record.

Report by Edwardst.

