Make Yourself a Solution, Not a Problem - IIT Delhi Students with Sadhguru, 2022

During this conversation with students of IIT Delhi, Sadhguru defines engineering essentially as making things happen the way one wants.

If life should happen the way you want, he says, your body and mind should work for you, not come in the way.

He urges the youth of today to make themselves in such a way that they are always part of the solution, not the problem.