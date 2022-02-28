Sanctions Could Cripple Russian Economy

Sanctions Could Cripple , Russian Economy.

CNN reports as the invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian officials are hoping to avoid a financial meltdown after receiving economic sanctions from the west over the weekend.

Upon the implementation of sanctions from the west, Russia's ruble fell to all-time lows against the dollar.

As Russia's central bank doubled interest rates to 20%.

Experts suggest as its citizens flee to withdraw their deposits, the economy of Russia could shrink by nearly 5%.

Sanctions from the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada hope to expel Russia from the SWIFT messaging system.

Experts say expelling Russia from SWIFT, a global financial message service, was a move hoping to "paralyze" assets of Russia's central bank.

The ratcheting up of Western sanctions over the weekend has left Russian banks on the edge of crisis.

, Liam Peach, emerging market economist Capital Economics, via CNN.

Experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin has prepared the country for such sanctions, as Russia reportedly bolsters a war chest worth nearly $630 billion.

Economic sanctions have reportedly frozen much of Putin's financial firepower.

External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, statement from Russian central bank, via CNN