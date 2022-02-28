Pond Ice Timelapse 2/22/2022

This video starts at about 8:30 pm on Twosday 2/22/22 and goes until about 7:30 pm on Friday 2/26/22.

For several days prior, the high temperatures had been in the upper 50s and low 60s, so the water in the pond had warmed significantly - thats why it took so many days to freeze over, even though the lows were close to 0 and the highs were only in the teens until Thursday.

I love time lapse videos - the videos of our pond freezing up are some of my favorites and this one in particular is the best.