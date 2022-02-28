Hollywood stars show their support for Ukraine at SAG Awards

Succession star Brian Cox receives a standing ovation after he pays tribute to artists in Russia who are unable to speak about Ukraine "under pain of high treason", calling upon the audience to begin "celebrating" them.

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner describes the invasion as a "shame" while Elle Fanning shows off her yellow and blue painted nailed, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award Helen Mirren says you must "carry on" despite the reports of "courage and suffering and brutality".

Report by Edwardst.

