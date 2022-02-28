Markets Swift Response to Russian Invasion | 3:00 on markets & Money
Markets Swift Response to Russian Invasion | 3:00 on markets & Money

(2/28/22) Russia&apos;s exclusion from the SWIFT system puts banking transactions and risk, and that&apos;s weighing on markets.

Lot&apos;s of volatility afoot as traders try to figure out what this means in terms of market risk.

Last week&apos;s rally is resulting in a bit of a selloff this morning.

Gold is doing much better as a safe-haven play, but the commodity is now very over-bought.

If you&apos;ve been long gold, now&apos;s the time to take some profits.

Oil is up on news that OPEC will not increase production, and sand is in short supply as drillers rev-up fracking operations.

Commodities are somewhat over-bought, and prices appear to be topping off at around $100/bbl.

The best cure for high energy prices is high prices.

This may also be a good set-up for taking profits.

Bonds are beginning to build a nice bottom as risk builds up in markets.

The sanctions on Russia are pushing more money into Bonds as a safe haven play.