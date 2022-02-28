Markets Swift Response to Russian Invasion | 3:00 on markets & Money

(2/28/22) Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT system puts banking transactions and risk, and that's weighing on markets.

Lot's of volatility afoot as traders try to figure out what this means in terms of market risk.

Last week's rally is resulting in a bit of a selloff this morning.

Gold is doing much better as a safe-haven play, but the commodity is now very over-bought.

If you've been long gold, now's the time to take some profits.

Oil is up on news that OPEC will not increase production, and sand is in short supply as drillers rev-up fracking operations.

Commodities are somewhat over-bought, and prices appear to be topping off at around $100/bbl.

The best cure for high energy prices is high prices.

This may also be a good set-up for taking profits.

Bonds are beginning to build a nice bottom as risk builds up in markets.

The sanctions on Russia are pushing more money into Bonds as a safe haven play.