World’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on Airfield

The world’s biggest aircraft, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed by Russian forces while it was under repair at an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv
The world’s biggest aircraft, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed by Russian forces while it was under repair at an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv
RUSSIAN MILITARY DESTROYED WORLD'S BIGGEST CARGO PLANE, MRIYA, IN UKRAINE WAR! THE UKRAINIAN MADE ANTONOV-225 MRIYA WAS..
The world’s biggest aircraft, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, was destroyed by Russian forces while it was under repair at an..