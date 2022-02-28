CEO of Esteé Lauder Fired in Response to Racial Slur Used in Social Media Post

The firing of Esteé Lauder CEO John Demsey was announced in a company memo distributed on Feb.

28.

According to the memo, Demsey “was informed he must leave the company, effective this week.”.

The move comes days after a meme of a spoof children's book cover containing the N-word was posted to Demsey's Instagram account.

The decision is a result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, , Etseé Lauder Memo, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, , Etseé Lauder Memo, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

And do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders, Etseé Lauder Memo, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Dempsey issued an apology last week, stating he was “terribly sorry and deeply ashamed.”.

He claims to have not fully read the meme before he posted it.

His Instagram account has more than 70,000 followers and more than 50,000 posts.

Demsey had been with the company for more than three decades.

He oversaw some of Esteé Lauder's most significant brands, such as MAC and Clinique.

He was also integral for bringing celebrities Saweetie, Mary J.

Blige, and Rihanna to the brand.

Before being fired by Esteé Lauder, Demsey had been suspended without pay.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Demsey was compensated nearly $10 million last year