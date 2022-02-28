Climate Change Endangering Billions of Lives, U.N. Report Says

Climate Change Endangering , Billions of Lives, U.N.

Report Says.

NPR reports a new study suggests billions of humans across all continents of the world are being negatively affected by the impact of climate change.

The study conducted by the United Nations says governments must act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect the vulnerable communities of the world.

Experts say our environment could be on the brink of damages widespread and irreversible.

People are now suffering and dying from climate change.

, Kristie Ebi, lead author U.N.

Climate change report, epidemiologist University of Washington, via NPR.

The report finds weather-related disasters are rising at a pace more rapid than previously expected by climate scientists.

Researchers say as polar regions, ocean, and rainforest temperatures rise, nature loses its ability to adapt.

Researchers say as polar regions, ocean, and rainforest temperatures rise, nature loses its ability to adapt.

Researchers say as polar regions, ocean, and rainforest temperatures rise, nature loses its ability to adapt.

According to NPR, a share of the world's delicate ecosystems have already experienced irreversible damage.

For example, coral reefs were known to adapt to warming waters, but as temperatures continuously rose, many have died.

The study found that increasing temperatures spell the highest risks for disadvantaged communities.

I think we have not done a good enough job focusing on the poor and vulnerable.

, statement from Ko Barret, co-chair U.N.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, via NPR