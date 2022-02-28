Calls for Ukraine to become member of EU as refugees flee conflict

Poland’s president is among those calling for Ukraine to be granted EU membership, as an estimated 200,000 refugees have crossed into Poland.
Poland’s president is among those calling for Ukraine to be granted EU membership, as an estimated 200,000 refugees have crossed into Poland.
Watch VideoRussian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv..
Archbishop Borys Gudziak during the Divine Liturgy of his enthronement as Ukrainian Archbishop of Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of..