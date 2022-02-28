Ukraine war: 'International peace at stake' says Kyiv as casualties mount from Russia strikes

Dozens of people are feared dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, while the UN is warned international peace and democracy are in peril.
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged..