Live From America 2.28.22 @5pm GETTR CEO JASON MILLER JOINS LFA TONIGHT!

As long as the southern border is open, we don't want to hear about Ukraine's - Trucker Convoy is halfway to their destination - Ukraine President signs fast tracked EU application - 4 NEW things to know about John Durham's investigation into Hillary Clinton - GETTR CEO Jason Miller joins LFA to discuss the flow of information in this country - Another Democrat announces retirement - PA audit of Dominion is getting the attention of the DOJ - FL House passes STOP WOKE ACT!