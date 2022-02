How Ukraine Russia War Propaganda Is Making It Hard For All Of Us To See Through The Fog Of War

There is no doubt that Ukraine Russia war propaganda is all over the media right now.

From Ukraine's Ghost Of Kyiv to the porported mental health issues of Russia's Putin, it's hard to know the truth from the lies.

In this video Dan covers three likely propoganda filled stories and talks about how important it is right now to get our news from multiple angles.