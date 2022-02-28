Foreign Sec presents more sanctions but warns of 'hardships'

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announces a slew of new sanctions against Russia to the House of Commons, including "cutting Russia's central bank off" from UK markets and preventing Russia's banks from clearing in sterling.

She warns these sanctions will mean "economic hardship" for the UK and its allies, but says these are "nothing compared" to those endured by the people of Ukraine.

Report by Edwardst.

