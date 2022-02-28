Ukrainian MiG-29 Ghost of Kyiv in Action.
A few days ago a rumour started about an aerial ghot that lives above the city of Kiev.
Does it truly exist?
Ukrainian MiG-29 Ghost of Kyiv in Action.
A few days ago a rumour started about an aerial ghot that lives above the city of Kiev.
Does it truly exist?
Who is the Ghost of Kyiv? Ukraine MiG-29 Fighter Pilot Becomes the Stuff of Legend 👇👇👇👇👇
'The Ghost of Kyiv' is what they're calling the rumored Ukrainian fighter pilot who has been credited with six (perhaps even seven)..