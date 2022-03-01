Joe Concha: Putin is losing his propaganda battle

Fox News contributor Joe Concha says Ukraine, despite being the 'overwhelming underdog,' is winning the battle on messaging to the world and calls out social media platforms for failing to label Russian misinformation.
Fox News contributor Joe Concha says Ukraine, despite being the 'overwhelming underdog,' is winning the battle on messaging to the world and calls out social media platforms for failing to label Russian misinformation.
Watch VideoThe messages, videos and photos flying across Twitter, Facebook and Telegram far outnumber the airstrikes raining down..