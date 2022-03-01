Russian troops slowed by Ukrainian resistance

Officials say dozens of civilians were killed in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, in the worst attack of the Russian invasion.
Belarus is hosting talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been marked by a series of "weird military blunders" due in part to..
Ukraine demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal on Monday as its delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with..