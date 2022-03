Ukrainian and Russian delegates complete first round of peace talks

Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier.

There are also now reports that a Russian convoy is making its way toward Kyiv.

General Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe, joins CBS News "Red and Blue" anchors Elaine Quijano and Weijia Jiang with the latest.