NCIS S19E14 First Steps

NCIS 19x14 "First Steps" Season 19 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 7th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.