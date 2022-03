CMS | It’s Amazing How Much Tears For Fears Has Aged!

On this episode of THE CLASSIC METAL SHOW, Neeley and Chris talk about the new song from Tears For Fears.

From the video, the guys can't believe it's really them.

They then talk about friend Jack Frost joining Aldo Nova's band, Jizzy Pearl seeming distant in Chris' interview this week, and finally about Jon Bon Jovi selling his condo.