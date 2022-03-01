The new Skoda Slavia in Crystal Blue

Following the successful launch of the KUSHAQ SUV, the Czech carmaker is expanding its range with a saloon in the A0 segment.

Just like the KUSHAQ, the SLAVIA is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – a variant of Volkswagen Group’s modular transverse matrix specially adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for India.

The platform enables the saloon to be equipped with an extensive range of safety features, advanced infotainment systems and one of two powerful yet efficient TSI engines with an output of 85 kW (115 PS) or 110 kW (150 PS).

The majority of the development work was carried out at the technology centre in Pune.

The name ‘SLAVIA’ builds a bridge between India and the Czech Republic and pays homage to the company’s foundering fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement.

In 1896, they started to design and sell their own bicycles in Mladá Boleslav under the name SLAVIA; their first motorcycles followed in 1899.

Even at the beginning of the 20th century, the name SLAVIA stood for qualities such as reliability, affordability and inventiveness – attributes that still characterise ŠKODA’s brand philosophy today.