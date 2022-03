RUSSIA HAS NUCLEAR HEADS READY TO LAUNCH AND POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK

Russia is pushing the envelope and is challenging the entire world's stance.

Putin is flexing his muscles with the recent nuclear move and no one can do anything about it.

Thus far, Ukraine has been supplied with weapons and aid by the western countries but those countries know that they can not put boots on the ground.

BTW is COVID over now?

Where is Fauci?