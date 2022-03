'17' MILE LONG RUSSIAN CONVOY?? AND THATS A WRAP!!

OKAY I CAN'T KEEP QUIET ABOUT THIS ANY LONGER.

I'VE BEEN DROPPING HINTS ABOUT JESSE WATTERS AND ALSO SOME COMPLETELY ABSURD MSM NEWS CLIPS SINCE JAN 20TH OF THIS YEAR (GENEVA CONVENTION KICK IN) BUT THIS ONE IS JUST TOO FUNNY TO NOT SHED LIGHT ON.