Monday Musings 02/28/2022: Ukraine, Oil/Gas continues to flow from Russia to the west, SOTU

Russia and Ukraine meet for peace talks while attack continues, much "information" from war effort isn't real, Europe and US levy sanctions but still import oil/gas from Russia and pay Russia, the West says it wants to switch to green energy but continues to import oil/gas from the middle east.

SOTU will be mask free, but Biden faces lowest poll numbers so far.