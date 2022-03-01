Russia attacks Ukraine as explosions heard across the country

Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.
U.S. President Joe Biden says, "the world will hold Russia accountable."
Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.
U.S. President Joe Biden says, "the world will hold Russia accountable."
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the..