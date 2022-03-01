Black History Month HURTS Black People & Undermines America | LeBron & Lakers Self-Destruct

As Black History Month concludes, Whitlock looks back at the history of the celebration and its founder, Carter G.

Woodson.

How has the left made victimhood, rather than heroism, the focus of February?

What is the difference between the legacy of Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown and the legacy of George Floyd?

“Fearless” regular Dave Shannon explains why a biblical perspective must always trump a racial one.

Shemeka Michelle SHREDS white, liberal women for their role in destroying black history.

In the wake of the Lakers' blowout loss to the Pelicans, Steve Kim compares LeBron James to Liz Taylor, Halle Berry, and Mariah Carey.

Plus, Steve and Uncle Jimmy look back on the glory days of John Thompson and Big East Basketball as the Georgetown Hoyas drop their 18th straight game.