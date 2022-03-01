Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? The Likely Replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer

On Friday, Biden named his Nominee to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer at the end of the Supreme Court of the United States' current session.

It was the choice most people expected and if Joe would have kept his mouth shut about his racist and sexist hiring practice, no one would have had a problem; it was rather expected.

The nominee is a former clerk for Justice Breyer and has a long history as a Judge on the DC Circuit, where many former Justices' did time.

It's Ketanji Brown Jackson from Washington, DC, the first Black Female to be nominated and her resume is... well... fine.

Landmark cases overturned by higher courts, but she's not afraid to make a call, even though it's normally State simpery.