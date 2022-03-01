Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls on citizens to take up arms for 'future of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Ukrainians who were able to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, and said Kyiv would issue weapons to anyone who wanted to use them to defend the country&apos;s sovereignty.