JUST IN: DeSantis Beats Trump in Official Fla. Univ./CPAC Poll - His Speech was substance over style.

BREAKING: Entire DeSantis Speech begins at 9 minutes 12 seconds here.

9:12 For the first time, someone other than Donald Trump has won an official Univ.

North Fla./ CPAC straw poll at the 2022 CPAC Convention here in Orlando.

The conservative attendees official hand written ballots were tallied on Saturday for who they thought was the best GOP candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential election.