Naya Rivera's family have reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit

Naya Rivera's family settles wrongful death lawsuit and her son will now receive "just compensation" for "having to endure" her drowning.
Naya Rivera's family settles wrongful death lawsuit and her son will now receive "just compensation" for "having to endure" her drowning.
Naya Rivera‘s family has privately settled a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against Ventura County, where she tragically..
Naya Rivera's family is settling a wrongful death lawsuit over the Glee actress' accidental drowning. According to online court..