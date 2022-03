Putin 'underestimated' Ukraine, PM Johnson says

Vladimir Putin has "fatally underestimated" Ukraine's desire to defend itself - according to Boris Johnson.

Speaking on a visit to Warsaw, the British prime minister also said Moscow had failed to recognise the "unity and resolve" of the West to support Ukraine in its struggle with Russia.

Report by Guzzardib.

