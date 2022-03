Vance's Unbelievable 365-day transformation that will blow you away!!!

What would you attempt to do, if you knew your success was a certainty?

Just one year ago, Vance Hinds was inspired by comedian Bert Kreischer's sober October challenge enough to decide to make a change, and to say "yes" to anything.

The results after just one year are mind blowing and proof that anything truly is possible when you set your mind to it.