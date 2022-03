Ukrainian Civilians resistance against Russian aggression | Video

Videos are emerging of extraordinary civil resistance by Ukrainians against Russian aggression in their country.

A crowd in Berdyansk booed Russian troops.

A female driver refused to show her documents to a Russian soldier at a checkpoint in the Sumy region, and subjected him to a bold verbal tirade.

Residents of a village bordering Belarus informed their Belarusian neighbors over a loudspeaker that their troops would not be welcome in Ukraine.