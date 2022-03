Prince Charles on ‘brutal aggression’ in Ukraine

Prince Charles has condemned the ‘appalling suffering and devastation’ being witnessed in Ukraine, describing the Russian invasion as ‘an attack on democracy’ and ‘freedom itself’.

Addressing a local council meeting in Essex on Monday alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, the 73-year-old heir to the throne also spoke of solidarity with those ‘resisting brutal aggression’.

Report by Chinnianl.

